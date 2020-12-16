Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $193.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $194.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equifax’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.63.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

