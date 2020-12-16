Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,906 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,123,001.00. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Longbow Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

NYSE:CHH opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.17. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

