Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $1,973,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 81.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 117.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,373.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In related news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 312,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $29,811,822.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,599,381 shares of company stock valued at $162,584,164. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

