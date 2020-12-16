GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.15

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 4939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. KBC Group NV boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 43.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $938,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

