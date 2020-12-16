Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 114,863 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Hess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HES stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $71.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

