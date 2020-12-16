Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $130.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.91.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.