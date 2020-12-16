Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,787,660 shares of company stock worth $76,850,409. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $46.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.39.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

