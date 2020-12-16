Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $4.50 Million in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $701,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $568,370.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,425.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,597. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IONS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

