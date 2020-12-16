Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 471 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $663,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $176.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.31 and its 200 day moving average is $171.61. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $196.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.