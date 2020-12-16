Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Avery Dennison worth $20,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 11.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 10.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 40.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

