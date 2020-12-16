Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 218.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,289 shares of company stock worth $1,292,810. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

