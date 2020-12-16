Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Holdings Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avalara were worth $19,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVLR opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.26. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

In related news, Director Marion R. Foote sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,900,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $361,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,995 shares of company stock worth $56,072,142. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

