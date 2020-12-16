California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $18,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Shares of AAP opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $170.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.