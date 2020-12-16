Advisor Partners LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 127,319 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraton in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kraton in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraton by 83.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kraton news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $883.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $373.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

