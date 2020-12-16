Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 22,417 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,902,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in F5 Networks by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 29,615 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in F5 Networks by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,284,000 after buying an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,706. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day moving average of $140.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $175.59.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.47.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

