996 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $405.60 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

