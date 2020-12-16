Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Increased by Analyst

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.97.

HBAN stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 220.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,097,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 754,975 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 46,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 327,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

