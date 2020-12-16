Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $123.91. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

