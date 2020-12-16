Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,165.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,067.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

