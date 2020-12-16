Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $7.23 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,165.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,152.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,067.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

