Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

NYSE CL opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

