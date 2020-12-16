Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $400,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,505,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $95.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

