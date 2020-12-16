Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $123.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.75.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. Research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,563 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth approximately $36,119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 762,484 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,581,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after buying an additional 312,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $7,083,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.