Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,147 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $22,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,323 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,841,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,479 shares of company stock worth $80,260,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.