Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.88-2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. Trinseo also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.69-1.95 EPS.
NYSE TSE opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.87.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $134,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $982,180 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
About Trinseo
Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.