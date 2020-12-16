Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.88-2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. Trinseo also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.69-1.95 EPS.

NYSE TSE opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Trinseo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.13.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $134,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $982,180 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

