Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.48-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. Avient also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.48 EPS.

AVNT stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. Avient has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.55.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Avient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avient currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

