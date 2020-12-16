MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTSC opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81. MTS Systems has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

