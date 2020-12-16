RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $290.18 million, a PE ratio of -99.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RICK. ValuEngine cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti lifted their target price on RCI Hospitality from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.