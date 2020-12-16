MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 183.20% and a net margin of 6.03%.

MMMB opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. MamaMancini’s has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

