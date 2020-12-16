Qudian (NYSE:QD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.90 EPS

Qudian (NYSE:QD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.90, Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.25%.
Shares of QD stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Qudian has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.
About Qudian
