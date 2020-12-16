Reviewing Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) & Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.7% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Commercial National Financial and Bridgewater Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.32%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Bridgewater Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $19.71 million 2.47 $4.74 million N/A N/A Bridgewater Bancshares $107.60 million 3.34 $31.40 million $1.05 12.09

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial N/A N/A N/A Bridgewater Bancshares 26.20% 12.13% 1.21%

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats Commercial National Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as home-equity, personal lines of credit, personal, and automobile loans, as well as residential and construction mortgages; and commercial loans, term loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers other services, including automatic teller machine access/debit card, online banking, mobile banking, and online bill payment services; and direct deposit/payroll processing and night depository services. Further, it provides asset management and trust services comprising trust and estate, investment management, and cash management services, as well as retirement products. The company operates a network of nine community offices with facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township, and West Newton. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It has seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

