The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) & ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Head to Head Comparison

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) and ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Joint and ARC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Joint $48.45 million 7.57 $3.32 million $0.23 113.52 ARC Group $9.50 million 0.24 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A

The Joint has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Joint and ARC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Joint 0 0 4 0 3.00 ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Joint presently has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. Given The Joint’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Joint is more favorable than ARC Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Joint and ARC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Joint 6.89% 51.77% 7.98% ARC Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

The Joint has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of The Joint shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of The Joint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of ARC Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Joint beats ARC Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 513 clinics in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

ARC Group Company Profile

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. The company offers a selection of boneless buffalo, chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken dinners, appetizers, steak, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, and desserts, as well as craft beers and wines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 4 Fat Patty's restaurants in West Virginia and Kentucky; and operates one franchised restaurant under Tilted Kilt brand in Louisiana. As of March 31, 2019, the company operated 21 Dick's Wings restaurants and 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida and Georgia. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Orange Park, Florida.

