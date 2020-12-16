American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues Earnings Results

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AOUT stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,734.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

