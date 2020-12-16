Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.87.

UEC has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.10.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

