Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 108,386 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.29% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,404,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,989,000 after buying an additional 390,833 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 115,181 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUV opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

