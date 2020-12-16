Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,300 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AGCO by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 380.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth $13,202,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.2% in the third quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 653,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,549,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $99.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,877.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $834,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

