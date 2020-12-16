Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,000 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Baozun were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Baozun by 5,187.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 2,546,898 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Baozun during the second quarter valued at about $83,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 69.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after buying an additional 752,945 shares during the period. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Baozun during the second quarter valued at about $22,877,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,751,000 after buying an additional 455,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of BZUN opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $47.51.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.