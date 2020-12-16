Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 12,151 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,151 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after buying an additional 133,951 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 82,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

