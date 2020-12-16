Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $7.54 Million in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,963,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 53.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 473,721 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 264,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Select Energy Services by 561.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 900,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 764,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $483.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WTTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

