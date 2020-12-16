Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,447 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.40% of Chimera Investment worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 28.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,188 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $20,846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 132.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 960,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 187.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 884,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $22.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIM. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays cut shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

