Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 16,905 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 25.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $113.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.