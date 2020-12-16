Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,968 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.56% of Two Harbors Investment worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,447,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,255,000 after purchasing an additional 254,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,967,000 after buying an additional 1,893,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 387.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,611,000 after buying an additional 6,561,145 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,146,000 after buying an additional 3,086,383 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 48.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,158,000 after buying an additional 1,435,969 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.

TWO stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

