Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,431.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $117,832.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,204.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.87. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

