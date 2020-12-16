Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 37,085 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Quidel as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,814,000 after buying an additional 1,525,325 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Quidel by 588.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,231 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Quidel by 2,433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 256,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 522,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,920,000 after purchasing an additional 256,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of QDEL opened at $200.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,441.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total value of $3,239,071.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.