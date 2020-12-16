Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,192 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.26% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $62,177.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,528 shares of company stock valued at $137,722 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of BXMT opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

