Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 212,588 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,588 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 95.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

