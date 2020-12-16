Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 77.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 97,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 28.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

