Advisor Partners LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $24.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.44%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SLG has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

