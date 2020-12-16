Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 368.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Life Storage worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Life Storage by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Life Storage by 116.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Life Storage by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LSI opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $119.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.18.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.