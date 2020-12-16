Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1,871.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $142,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $25,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,753,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 791,562 shares of company stock worth $64,610,973 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

COLM stock opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.